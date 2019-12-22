1 dead and 3 injured after coach and zip car collision in south London

The two vehicles were destroyed by the blaze after they collided on Queenstown Road, Battersea, at 4.30am.

One of the car occupants was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital along with a third person. One individual was rushed to a major trauma centre, while a fourth was treated for minor injuries before being discharged.

A road closure remains in place this morning and enquiries are ongoing.

A Met police spokesman said officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

‘One occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant of the car is being treated at the scene.’



Three ambulances rushed to the scene, reports The Sun, while the London Fire Brigade said crews from Chelsea and Lambeth both came to the area.

Transport for London Traffic News said: ‘Queenstown Road is blocked in both directions between Queens Circus and Chelsea Bridge due to a collision and subsequent vehicle fire.’

A National Express spokesman said in a statement: ‘One of our vehicles on the A3 service from Gatwick to London Victoria was involved in an incident with a car on Queenstown Road in the early hours this morning.

‘One passenger was taken to hospital and all other passengers were safely transferred to a replacement vehicle for onward travel.

‘Emergency services attended the scene and we will continue to provide every assistance with the ongoing investigation. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the occupant of the car, who sadly passed away.’