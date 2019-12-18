“We will reach out to the poor and the people who live on the streets”

CYPRUS Islamic Association (CIA) together with the Cyprus Turkish Youth Association UK(KTGBI) and London announced on Saturday (December 21st) that it will distribute food, clothing and goods to homeless people living in London at Charing Cross Station.

The two associations operating in the UK will join forces and becomes part of the social responsibility project and will help homeless people on Saturday, December 21st.

Sergen Cemal, from the KTGBI said “One of the biggest social problems we face when the winter comes is the homeless. The number of homeless in England increased by 4 percent compared to two years and went above 320 thousand… Our aim is to raise awareness about homeless people living on the streets, to provide basic needs with humanitarian aid and to bring the homeless back to society…”

Speaking from CIA Hüseyin Haşim El Bakayi said: “The phenomenon of homelessness, which is common in the world, is also a social problem in the big cities of our country. Therefore, unity of hands, unity of the poor and the people who live on the street will extend our hands and we will do this work with our young people. ”

To help out or for more information call Hüseyin Haşim on 079304364 or Nafiya Horozoglu on 07594507041.