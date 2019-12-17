London to get UK’s first zero-emission street

3 hours önce
0 40 Bir dakikadan az

A street in London will become Britain’s first zero-emission street, the City of London Corporation (CLC) said, as Barbican Estate’s Beech Street moves to ban petrol and diesel cars.

The city is working for Transport for London on plans to have no environmental disruption from vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians by spring 2020.

The measure will be achieved with an 18-month experimental traffic order, CLC said in a statement, which will allow air quality and traffic to be monitored.

Emergency vehicles refuse collection and deliveries will be excepted from the order.

CLC Environment committee chair Jeremy Simons said: “Drastically reducing air pollution requires radical actions, and these plans will help us eliminate toxic air on our streets.”

Petrol and diesel cars will be rerouted using advance warnings and signage on the approach to Beech St.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 day önce
229

Uber launches appeal against TfL

6 days önce
188

Ilker Kilic will be commemorated in London

1 week önce
521

Two arrested after a man is fatally stabbed in Haringey

1 week önce
239

Crime on London’s public transport is up by 30%

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin