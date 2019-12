A man has been shot inside Roosters Peri Peri chicken shop in TurnpikeLane in north-London.



Met Police say they were called at 8.33pm to reports of a shooting on High Road, N22.

A man, his age is not yet known, was found suffering a gunshot wound. The victims was rush to hospital where its has been confirm that his condition is not life threatening.

the shooting has taken place in the same shop as another shooting that took place last week on Wednesday.