Votes are in for Neva Novaky Tory’s Garston and Halewood candidate

Neva Novaky Conservative candidate for Garston and Halewod and a Turkish-speaking candidate has lost to Maria Eagle from the Labour Party.

RESULTS

VOTES
Neva Novaky Conservative 6,954
Maria Eagle Labour 38,578
Kris Brown Liberal Democrat 3,324
Jean-Paul Roberts Green 1,183
Jake Fraser Brexit 2,943
Hazel Lee Williams Liberal 344

In the EU referendum results the votes for Garston and Halewood:

Leave

47.96%

Remain

52.04%

 

Garston and Halewood results for General election, 2017

LAB: 77%
CON: 17.7%
LIB: 3.2%
GRE: 1.4%
