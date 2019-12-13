Votes are in for Neva Novaky Tory’s Garston and Halewood candidate
Neva Novaky Conservative candidate for Garston and Halewod and a Turkish-speaking candidate has lost to Maria Eagle from the Labour Party.
RESULTS
|VOTES
|Neva Novaky
|Conservative
|6,954
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|38,578
|Kris Brown
|Liberal Democrat
|3,324
|Jean-Paul Roberts
|Green
|1,183
|Jake Fraser
|Brexit
|2,943
|Hazel Lee Williams
|Liberal
|344
In the EU referendum results the votes for Garston and Halewood:
Leave
47.96%
Remain
52.04%
Garston and Halewood results for General election, 2017
LAB: 77%
CON: 17.7%
LIB: 3.2%
GRE: 1.4%