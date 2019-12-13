Votes are in for Feryl Clark Labour’s Enfield North candidate
Feryal Clark the Labour candidate for Enfiled North has been elected the first female Turkish Speaking Member of Parliament.
RESULTS
|VOTES
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|23,340
|Joanne Louise Laba
|Conservative
|16,848
|Guy Russo
|Liberal Democrat
|2,950
|Isobel Whittaker
|Green
|1,115
|Ike Ijeh
|Brexit
|797
In the EU referendum results for votes for Enfield North:
Leave
49.22%
Remain
50.78%
Enfield North results for General election, 2017
LAB: 58%
CON: 36.9%
LIB: 2.1%
UKI: 1.7%
GRE: 1.2%