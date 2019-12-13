Votes are in for Feryl Clark Labour’s Enfield North candidate

Feryal Clark the Labour candidate for Enfiled North has been elected the first female Turkish Speaking Member of Parliament.

RESULTS

VOTES Feryal Clark Labour 23,340 Joanne Louise Laba Conservative 16,848 Guy Russo Liberal Democrat 2,950 Isobel Whittaker Green 1,115 Ike Ijeh Brexit 797

In the EU referendum results for votes for Enfield North:

Leave

49.22%

Remain 50.78%