Votes are in for Feryl Clark Labour’s Enfield North candidate

Feryal Clark the Labour candidate for Enfiled North has been elected the first female Turkish Speaking Member of Parliament.

RESULTS

VOTES
Feryal Clark Labour 23,340
Joanne Louise Laba Conservative 16,848
Guy Russo Liberal Democrat 2,950
Isobel Whittaker Green 1,115
Ike Ijeh Brexit 797
In the EU referendum results for votes for Enfield North:

Leave

49.22%

 

Remain

50.78%

Enfield North results for General election, 2017
LAB: 58%
CON: 36.9%
LIB: 2.1%
UKI: 1.7%
GRE: 1.2%
