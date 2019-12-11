Ilker Kilic will be commemorated in London

CTP UK and Turkish Cypriot for Labour Party are organising a commemoration event for Ilker Kilic, who lost passed away in late September of this year.

Ilker Kilic, one of the prominent figures of the Turkish Cypriot left movement, lived in England for many years, made an effort for the organized struggle of the Cypriot community and the exercise of social rights in London.

Kılıç died at the age of 72 after suffering from illness, on Friday the 27th of September. Kılıç, who passed away in London, was buried in his homeland of Northern Cyprus on Saturday 5th October a day after a funeral ceremony was held in north London.

Ahmet Hilmi, the chairman of the Turkish Cypriot for Labour Party group who made a statement about the night, said: “İlker Kılıç was a loving husband and a proud father. The loss to his family cannot even be described. But for us, İlker Kılıç was an internationalist intellectual. He lived to improve the socio-political situation of the oppressed people, he always opposed inequality and injustice and always advocated peace. For this reason, let us all discuss İlker Kılıç’s honourable struggle for life on December 15th. ”

The commemoration event will be held for Kılıç on Sunday, December 15 at 4pm at 628-630 Green Lanes, Tottenham N8 0SD.