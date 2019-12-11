London Angels Cancer Association President Nurten Mehmet has passed away.

Nurten Mehmet was the president of the London Aid Angels Association, which was established in the UK to promote cancer awareness and help patients with cancer.

The association, which collects donations through social activities and pioneers in spending for cancer patients, has extended a helping hand to many patients both in the UK and in Cyprus.

In the early hours of this morning, it was shared that, Mehmet lost her life after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Nurten Mehmet’s bitter news was announced from the social media account of the association.

On the Facebook page of London Angels Cancer Association, the following statement was made:

“There are people who are angels without wings and wander around the earth.

You know, striving for the well-being of all, not forgetting the prayer of their tongue, loving with all their heart, dripping honey from their tongue.

This evening with deep sorrow we sent another angel to their eternal journey.

Dear community; London Angels Cancer Association, we are in shock and deep sorrow of losing our President, our mother, our sister Nurten Mehmet.

We wish patience to her family and relatives with the pain of the endless journey of our angel with our prayers. We have cancelled all of our activities in help Cancer Patients and wish that our angel’s place will be in paradise

Let your angels be your comrade, our angel without wings.

We are at the end of the word… ”