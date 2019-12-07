Man charged for fatal stabbing in Hackney

A man has been charged with a murder in Hackney.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 2.01pm on Thursday, 5 December to reports of a stabbing in Clarence Mews, Hackney.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a man suffering injuries. Despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.33pm.

The victim is 22-year-old Exauce Ngimbi.

Four males were arrested on suspicion of murder. One teenager aged 14, another man 23 and two 26-year-olds.

Kieran Brown, 26, was charged on Saturday, 7 December, with murder and possession of a pointed or bladed article.

The other three males have been bailed pending further police enquiries.