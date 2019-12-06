Final TV debate ahead of election

Tonight Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head later for the final time during the election campaign when they take part in a live BBC One debate.

The hour-long programme, hosted by presenter Nick Robinson, will be on at 8.30 pm tonight.

It will be the last time the Tory and Labour leaders share a stage before polling day on 12 December.

The two men were likely to focus on core messages to try and win over undecided voters.

Their policies on Brexit, the NHS and the economy are likely to come under scrutiny, as are issues of trust and character.

Source: BBC