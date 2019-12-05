Travel agents win awards at the British Travel Awards

TURKISH Cypriot travel agents Cyprus Paradise and Direct Traveller both won awards at The British Travel Awards on Wednesday 27th November.

The British Travel Awards held at Battersea Evolution, London revealed the results of the largest ever poll of public opinion on the best performing enterprises in leisure travel and tourism.

Once again winning awards where the travel agents that have been providing their services to thousands of people who have been travelling to North Cyprus, Turkey and many more destinations for years and their experiences has shown, year after year they continue to win awards at The British Travel Awards.

Winning there 7th awards Cyprus paradise shared their joy and thanks on social media saying “We are thrilled to have won the GOLD award for “Best Small Holiday Company to East and Southeast Europe”. A huge thank you to all who voted for us! The British Travel Awards Winner Logo is the consumer recognised “Symbol of Excellence”.

Also, express their gratitude in their social media post for winning their 8th award “Direct Traveller is delighted to announce our 8th British Travel Award win in 2019. We have been honoured with a Silver Award for “Best Holiday Company to East & Southeast Europe” (small). A sincere thank you to all who have voted for us and a special thank you to all our clients who choose Direct Traveller for their holidays over the past 17 years. Without you this would not be possible.”