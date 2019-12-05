Hakeem Shamis is stilling missing

HAKEEM Shamis was reported missing from Barking on the 16 November 2019. The teenage boy was last seen wearing a navy coat and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms. Barking and Dagenham police added Hakeem is also known to wear an earring.

The 15-year-old also has links to Chelmsford. His mother a Turkish Cypriot has been sharing on social media pleas for any information. Zainab Shamis-Saleem shared: “We are on day 17 with still no knowledge of what’s happened to our beloved son grandson brother nephew and cousin Hakeem Shamis – we are very grateful for the love dua prayers from everyone who has been thinking of us and him so please keep them coming. We will share good news inshallah when it comes but until then we don’t have any updates. Day to day carries on but we are waiting and praying constantly”

Anyone who has seen the teenager is asked to call police on 101 and quote the missing person reference number 19MIS045718.