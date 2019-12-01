‘Explosion’ heard across London is a RAF plane’s sonic boom

Police have confirmed an ‘lound sound’ which as been compared to an ‘explosion’ by hundreds of people on social media was a sonic boom from a RAF plane.

It heard across London around 4.20am, manly the North West of London and across Hertfordshire. But please have reported hearing the noise across part of the South-East of England.

The MET Police have confirmed they are “aware of reports of a loud bang” and that it was a result of a “sonic boom from RAF planes”. They have also said its “there is no cause for public concern”.

It is believed that loud noise was two RAF Typhoons launched from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to an unresponsive aircraft.