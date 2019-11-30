TRNC PM Ersin Tatar visited Londra Gazete

The Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus(TRNC) visited Londra Gazete before he returned to North Cyprus.

Ersin Tatar sat down with Londra Gazete’s Managing Director Yilmaz Özyiğit and Marketing Manager Osman Beşim. Along with TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı, her husband Ilhan Tuncalı and diplomat.

Talking about the issues Turkish Cypriots face in the UK, Tatar spoke of the importance of unity and solitary within the UK and ensure that the contact and relationships between the community living here and in North Cyprus continue and becomes stronger.

First London Visit

Tatar arrived in London on Thursday night (28 November) at Heathrow Airport after his visit to the European Parliament in France. Tuncalı and TRNC Consul Buket Kop and diplomats welcomed Tatar.

Following his arrival, Tatar visited Turkey’s London Ambassador Ümit Yalçın residency for dinner along with Accountant Munir Tatar and Representative Tuncalı.

On Friday morning (29 November) Tatar held a press conference at the TRNC Representative Office, speaking to press he spoke about spoke to the Cyprus issue, Tatar touched on the recent talks between the Cypriot leaders and the UN Secretary-General in Berlin saying “We, as the government, do not think that any progress has been made in the meeting. We would like to emphasize that alternative ideas must also come to the table. The federal solution is no longer a hope.”

He then met with community representatives and associations inited to the TRNC Representative Office. Friday night meeting took place at in North London speaking to remembers of the public. Today (30 November) Tatar visited our office before he’s flight back to North Cyprus.

