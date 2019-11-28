Payroll As You Go takes its place at the Business Show 2019

PAYROLL As you Go is made up of a dedicated, friendly, experienced payroll specialists who thrive to provide its customers with a professional service that is tailored to each individual businesses needs no matter what size.

The team have taken their place at this year’s 42nd Business Show at Excel showcase the companies experience and expertise. The two-day free event is started on Wednesday and will end today (28 November) open until 5 pm, the team is located at stand 830 and have already met with thousands of visitors looking to learn more about what their services provide and offer their unique and tailored payroll solutions.

Speaking at every the team said: “It’s an ideal show to find out about the latest innovations and technologies to take your business to the next level.”

Throughout the event, there will a number of motivational and educational speakers. One of these speakers will be Enver Kannur one of the Directors of Payroll As You Go, his seminar will be based on Digitalisation in the workplace helping people understand the changes require as businesses move onto a digitalisation system.

Also with the team at the stand is Evren Erk, from Kredo Accounting & Consulting based in North Cyprus, the managing partner closely with the team and Accounting Direct Plus.

If you want to find out more about how their payroll solution can help you, you can visit them at the free event at Excel or contact the team on info@payrollasyougo.com or call them on 0203 725 5911.