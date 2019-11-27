Teacher’s day celebrated in London

TURKEY’S Consul General to London Cinar Ergin and his wife Deniz Ergin, hosted the event at the Consulate General’s official residence to celebrate Turkey’s teacher day, along with Turkish Education Consultant Hasan Ünsal, TRNC London Consul Asli Erkmen, TRNC London Education and Cultural Attache Gülgün Ozcelik, England Turkish Teachers Association President Mansur Işıkbol and teachers attended.

London Education Counselor Hasan Ünsal, said: “Our teachers are one of our most valuable assets.” Ünsal added that he considers his teacher as a family member after his parents for a child. Not everyone can be a teacher…” Voicing that they give great sacrifices to teachers serving especially abroad, teachers like a lighthouse, “they are lighthouse lights, to our students’ hearts and minds.” He said.

Consul General Ergin came to the podium to make his speech. Ergin welcomes teachers, thanking those who said to get past him, “No one should worry about the root of plane trees is solid, it is not so easy.” He said.

Saying that Atatürk attaches importance to teachers that he does not attribute to any other profession, Ergin said, “Our Republic has seen it as the light, the architect of future generations., Parents, as much as they love their children to you, “Take this meat of your bone to me, to the nation of people useful to you,” he entrusts to you. You can only feel this responsibility. And today I look back and think as I see you; both past and teachers of the Republic of Turkey today, despite all the hardships and adversities dedication, the patriotism, the human love, the positive sciences with the torch in hand as they continue to fulfil its duties in a complete manner. Fortunately, you are the colleague of the headteacher Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.”

Following the speech of Mansur Işıkbol, President of the Turkish Teachers Association of England, gave flowers as a thank you to the Consul General for hosting them.

Teacher Muhammet Girgin, read out work from poet Fazil Hosni Mountains. Afterwards, a short film prepared by the Turkish Historical Society about teachers was screened and the performances of the teachers Sabriye Uz, Duygu Efe and Pınar Işık were added to the night with their musical instruments and sound

