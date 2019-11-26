Breaking News: AtlasGlobal temporarily suspends all flights

As of the 26th of November 2019, AtlasGlobal has temporarily suspended all our flights.

Turkish airline AtlasGlobal, previously named Atlasjet and launched in 2001 has just suspended all flights. The reason for the suspension is quite vague: they announce on their social media channels that it is entering into a new phase of restructuring in order to provide a “unique flight experience“.

That unique flight experience will not happen for the passengers that booked until 15 December as AtlasGlobal redirects all passenger to its call centre. From 16 December, the airline promises to relaunch all sales channels including website, mobile apps, etc… and plans to relaunch on 21 December.

The airline is mostly flying out of Istanbul airport and has 16 Airbus aircraft in its fleet.

Official statement

Dear Passengers,

As per the decision taken by our airline, we have entered a new phase of restructuring in order to provide you unique flight experience. As of the 26th of November 2019, we have temporarily suspended all our flights.

During this period, all flight irregularities on the tickets until the 15th of December 2019 will be assessed by our teams.
All procedures regarding involuntary change and/or refund will be announced on the 16th of December 2019, on our website. Please contact callcenter@atlasglb.com with your PNR and flight information should you have any further inquiries and questions.

Tickets sales will be suspended until the 16th of December 2019 on all our sales channels including our website, mobile apps, etc.

