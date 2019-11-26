Election campaigners abused on the streets

It has been reported that over the weekend a number of campaigners were abused by members of the public while out on the streets campaigning.

On Sunday a Muslim Conservative campaigner was subjected to a tirade of abuse when he was out doorstepping in east London.

The same day in Bromyard, Herefordshire labour activities delivery leaflet was also subjected to abuse and is said one woman in her 70s, was attacked a left with a broken rib.

Has Ahmed was walking past Goodmayes station with a Tory rosette pinned to his chest when a member of the public started shouting insults at him.

In the video, a bearded man is seen following Mr Ahmed along the street and can be heard shouting insults at him.

Calling Mr Ahmed “f****** sick in the head”, he adds: “If you vote for Conservatives you are a bloody idiot.”

He later adds: “Go somewhere else, go to a white f****** country.”

Mr Ahmed said he was surprised to have been subjected to such abuse and said the man, who was dressed in traditional Muslim garb, doesn’t “represent Islam”.

The Labour leader of Redbridge Council, councillor Jas Athwal, encouraged residents who recognised the man to report him to the police.

He said: “This is disgusting, the level of vile abuse this lad had to endure is sickening.

“If anyone recognises the nasty lunatic please report to the police, this cannot and must not go unchallenged I don’t care what party he supports, it’s just plain wrong.”

While Conservative Iain Duncan Smith said: “Disgraceful behaviour towards Has Ahmed – this has to stop.

“Political campaigning is an essential part of democratic process and all opposition candidates must condemn such intimidation.”

Mr Ducan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader took to Twitter to vent and posted photos on Monday morning from his constituency office in Chingford and Woodford Green.

Photos show the words ‘Tories out’ and ‘Tory cuts kill’ sprayed across the door and window of the Chingford and Woodford Green Conservatives Association.

While A Labour activist in her seventies suffered suspected cracked ribs after she was attacked and called a “Marxist” while campaigning.

Several Labour campaigners said they suffered “unacceptable and unprovoked attacks” while delivering leaflets for the party in Bromyard, Herefordshire, on Saturday.

They said some activists were shouted at and told to “get out of the f****** county” as they were out campaigning in the town centre.

One woman, believed to be in her 70s, needed medical attention after she was attacked by a stranger in the morning, the party said.

In a post on Facebook, North Herefordshire Constituency Labour Party (CLP) said the attacker “started to deface the party banner writing obscenities and then starting ranting and swearing, using foul and abusive language”.

They also said the person said “the Labour Party were Marxists and yelled at colleagues to get out of the ‘f*****” county’.”