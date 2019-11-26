Mağusalılar joined together for solidarity night

On Sunday 24th November a solidarity night was held to bring together those living in London from Famagusta (Mağusa) in Cyprus together, the night brought old and new friends together for a good course.

TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı, Enfield Council members Ahmet Karahasan and Ahmet Öykener, as well as many guests, attended the night where the former President and Prime Minister of TRNC Derviş Eroğlu and his wife were guests of honour.

The night was held at the Grand Palace Wedding Hall in North London on Sunday evening with Organized by Dr Teoman Sırrı and businessmen Hasan Gazi and Tuncel Nalbantoğlu.

With the sketches of master theatre Osman Balıkçıoğlu, guests were entertained with laughter, musician Naci Göçen, Özgür Canyurt and Türkan Nalbantoğlu the founder of the Vatan Cultural Turkish Music Choir.

Derviş Eroğlu, who was invited as the guest of honour of the night and came from Northern Cyprus, commented on the ongoing peace talks in Cyprus with the words “It would be foolishness to wait for peace on the island”.

“If the two communists cannot come together and make an agreement, we should not be optimistic,” he said, explaining that even the former President Mehmet Ali Talat and Demetris Christofias could not achieve peace negotiations, Mustafa Akıncı and Nikos Anastasiadis continued by Eroglu voiced that this is an empty effort.

Calling for unity and solidarity in the Turkish Cypriot community in the UK, Eroglu said, “I was the Prime Minister when the British Council of Turkish Associations was established. Our aim was to create a strong lobby in this country.”

A surprise birthday celebration was held for Dr Teoman Sırrı and a cake in the shape of a crow was presented to him, the crow is the symbol of Famagusta.

At the end of the night, while the raffle was drawn, it was announced that all of the income will be donated to Famagusta Gazi Primary School and Canbulat Primary School in Famagusta.

