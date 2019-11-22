Urgent missing child appeal for Turkish Cypriot boy aged just 15

Police are urgently appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old Turkish Cypriot boy from East London.

Hakeen Shamis has been reported missing from Barking .

The teenage boy was last seen wearing a navy coat and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms. Barking and Dagenham police added Hakeem is also known to wear an earring.

As well as Barking, Hakeem also has links to Chelmsford.

Anyone who has seen the teenager is asked to call police on 101 and quote the missing person reference number 19MIS045718.

