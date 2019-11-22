Aydın Çubukçu talks about William Blake philosophy

WRITER Aydın Çubuk presented the ‘Coloured images of philosophy, history and policy’ Çubukçu, who prepares and presents topics from different geographies and nations, this week spoke about William Blake.

The third seminar was held on Tuesday evening (19 November) at Day-Mer with the participation of dozens of people. In the seminar about the British poet and painter William Blake, Çubukçu made a presentation consisting of a trio of religion, mythology and art.

Çubukçu introduced Blake’s life saying he led a life full of contradictions saying that following his death Black was accepted as a prophet by some of his followers a wrote this on the changed tombstone.

Cubukcu explained that poet said “I need to establish a system, otherwise I’ll be the slave of the system.” He advocated the idea and recommended it to people, stating that, “In a world of great turmoil, intertwined with different beliefs and immigration flock to the country lived in an age.”

At the beginning of Blake’s artistic life, child exploitation, slavery, women’s oppression and injustice in the community struggles against the important stating that Çubukçu, the artist’s politics, colonial and religious issues expressed in the revolts with his work. In the second part of the seminar, Çubukçu interprets the works of Blake and then exchanged ideas by answering the questions of the participants.