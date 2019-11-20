Police are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Redbridge.

Police were called at 10.20pm on Tuesday, 19 November to Fullwell Avenue, Ilford, following reports of a fight outside Owen Waters House.

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab injuries.

Police administered first aid before paramedics from the London Ambulance Service arrived. However, despite their best efforts, the victim died at the scene.

Police have said: “At this early stage there have been no arrests.”

Police and the LFB had been called around the same time to reports of a fire at a nearby set of garages. Officers are working to establish whether the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information, pictures or video that could assist police are asked to call 101 ref CAD 9907/19 Nov.