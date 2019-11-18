TNRC Republic Day celebrated in London

On Friday 15th November the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) London Representative office and TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı held a reception for the 36th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The event took place at Hayatt Regency London, with some 400 people attending the reception. London’s Turkish Ambassador and his wife Ümit Yalçın and Gül Yalçın along with Turkish London Consul Çınar Ergin and Deniz Ergin were invited along with members of the house of lord Lord Qurban Hüseyin, Lord Sheikh, Lady Butterwort and members of parliament Graham Stringer, Christi Rehman and Afzel Khan.

Hundreds of members of the Turkish Cypriot and Turkish Spaking community were also invited joining together to remember and celebrate the 36th anniversary of the founding of the TRNC. Together with her husband Ihsan Tuncalı, Tuncalı welcomed guest to the event.

In her opening speech, Tuncalı thanked everyone for attending saying “We are celebrating the 36th anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We the Republic of Turkey for always being by our side in our struggle for existence. We commemorate our martyrs with mercy and salute our veterans. I would like to thank you all for being with us in the celebration of our republic, which is the most precious work of our honourable struggle. Happy Republic Day! Long live the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus!”

After her speech together with Turkish Ambassador Ümit Yalçın, Ihsan Tuncalı and foreign mission representatives invited to the night and Representative Tuncalı cut a cake, which was given out along with traditional Turkish Cypriot food and drinks for the guest to also enjoy.





