TWPA to hold their annual Christmas bazaar

TURKISH Women’s Philanthropic Association of England (TWPA) will be holding their annual Christmas bazaar on Friday 22 November from 11.20 am until 3pm.

The members of TWPA has already stated they’re prepared ahead of the bazaar with great devotion, with embroidery works and handcrafted set to be available, along with various delouse homemade Cypriot and Turkish dishes are expected to be offered at the end of the sale bazaar.

The year-end sale will take place this year at 4 Willoughby Road, London, N8 0HR on Friday, November 22 between 11.30 am and 3 pm.

The bazaar is open to the community, everyone is welcome to visit and enjoy the handcrafted good and tasty food that TWPA members have created and made.

Situated just a few minutes’ walks away from Turnpike Line station on the Piccadilly Line, buses 29, 41, 74, 76, 121, 123, 141, 144, 217, 230, 231 and 329 all stop outside the station as well.