Man extradited from Cyprus in connection with fatal stabbing

Tyla Gopaul, 21 from Islington was charged in the early hours of Wednesday morning (6 November )with the murder of Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali following his return to the United Kingdom from Cyprus.

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali, 26, was attacked outside the Rolling Stock bar in Hackney at about 06:30 GMT on 24 November 2018.

On Wednesday 23 October Cypriot Police arrested Gopaul who fled the UK within 24 hours of the fatal stabbing of Mr Ali.

The Met, in partnership with other UK and international law enforcement partners, arranged for Gopaul to be extradited back to the UK where he was charged with Mr Ali’s murder.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 6 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, of Specialist Crime, who leads the investigation said:“Arresting Gopaul was truly a collaborative effort. I would like to thank our International partners for their invaluable assistance. Now Gopaul is back in the UK court proceedings can commence.”

Destiny Bannerman, 18, from Ilford, has been charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the investigation and will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.