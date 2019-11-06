Intense interest in Turkey and TRNC tourism at WTM

World’s largest tourism fair the World Tourism Market (WTM) took place this week, with operates and tourism ministers from in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (TRNC) participated.

Turkey’s tourism fair in describing the target of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy said they expect an increase of about 35 per cent in the British market “comes a new fund in 2019 for promotion.” Ersoy said “We are experiencing a period in which the number of visitors from Western countries is increasing rapidly. Especially there are big increases in the number of tourists coming from the UK to our country… We predicted a 35 per cent increase. However, we will pass this number under these conditions. ”

Ersoy said: “Our target is 48 million, I hope we will achieve this goal. Our efforts for 2019 will be in line with the increase in revenue. Therefore, we have set our 2019 promotion policy in this direction. We need high-income tourists who will spend outside accommodation. We will carry out studies to reach these. ”

TRNC hosted its visitors at the stand where six different regions of the country were introduced separately. TRNC Minister of Tourism and Environment Unal Üstel, also participated in the fair, tourism companies operating in the UK with the representatives of tourist accommodation facilities from the island had the opportunity to meet directly.

Üstel said “The beauty of this stand, together with the representatives of the industry sector is very active in every meeting is evident. So where is this message? In 2020, the TRNC’s troubles in the UK and the decline in tourism, this booth is a message that we will see a rise in 2020. “Adding “I believe 2020 will be the tourism year of the TRNC.”

Visitors were offered traditional Cypriot food, desserts and drinks at the TRNC booths.

182 countries participated in the 40th World Tourism Market, the meeting point of world tourism. The fair, which hosted tens of thousands of visitors for 3 days, creates a business volume worth 3 billion pounds.