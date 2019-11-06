Labour’s Enfield North candidate Feryal Clark visited Londra Gazete

Labour’s candidate for Enfield North Feryal Clark visited Londra Gazete on Monday 4 November along with Enfield councillor Mustafa Cetinkaya.

The Hackney Council’s Deputy Mayor and cabinet member for health, social care was selected as Labour’s MP candidate for Enfield North on Saturday, October 26th. Since her selection, in just one week Clark has been out of the street come rain or shine 14 times, on the doorsteps of resident in Enfield North.

With 14 year experience under her held belt from Hackney Council, Clark has been an active member of the Turkish Speaking community and is looking to take the former Labour MP Joan Ryan’s seat and become the first female Member of Parliament from the Turkish Speaking Community.

With 5 weeks of election campaign ahead, before the general election on the 12th of December, Clark visited our office to talk about her campaign and aims as the Labour party candidate.

Talking about how her first 100 days would look like if elected, Clark said that she first needs to establish an office, somewhere people will know where she is based and can know they can come to for support and help with their concerns.

After this Clark wants to ensure that Chase Farms urgent care unit does not reduce its hours “In some areas and wards in Enfield north they do not even have GP surgery, they have no chose but to got to chase farms urgent, for me I want to ensure that the hours are not reduced and the services are available to the residents.”

Another important issue that Clark wants to start a campaign for more investment into policing saying: “If there is a labour government, everyone will be fighting to resources for there areas. My aim to ensure Enfield is a priority as an area for investment around community safety and youth service.” adding “Crime is not just about police, we have cut in youth service, social services, housing, benefited and education. These are all things that actually make a difference and impact crime.”

Clark spoke about the most common misconception that has been told about the Labour party plans for a tax increase, explaining that the party tax increase is aim towards the top 5% of earns in the UK, Clark said: “The Conservative party has labelled the Labour party as a party you can not truth the economy with, saying that we will increase everyone’s taxes and this will affect everyone baldy. The Labour party has creat a Tax Calculator on our website, it means you can go online and put your current wages into the calculator and see they’re any different”

Adding “If your wage is £70,000 there aren’t any changes if your wage is £93,000 the different would be £12 increase in tax. We are looking at over £200,000 and the top 5%, we are looking at whether they can pay their fair share.”.

She explained, that when the Tory party coming into power cuts were made to the most vulnerable and most needed sectors such as childcare and policing, all while giving the big corporations a tax cut from 25% to 17%. saying: “The poorest in society paid for the tax cut of the riches. So what Labour party is saying, at a time when homeless people are dying on our streets, 120,000 young children are homeless in bedsits and hotels and hospitals with 600 people on beds and trolleys in corridors, we have to ask those who can actually afford it to pay a bit more.”

Here at Londra Gazete, we wish Ms Clark all the best in her campaign!