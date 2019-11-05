TTFF held event for stem cell donation

A stem cell donation event took place on Sunday 3 November, the all-day event organised by Turkish Community football federation (TTFF) took place at New River sports centre in North London.

The event which was open to anyone within good health, aged between 18-55 and living in the UK aimed to collect saliva donations for stem cell donations that could help people suffering from various types of cancer.

The swabs take will mean donors will now be the DKMS list, where it will be check to see if a match is found or added to the list until a match is entered. The swab is a painless process, which takes seconds to do but could be the potentially lifesaving blood stem cell donor.

Another event will also be held this weekend in south London, on Saturday 9Th November from 1-4 pm at the St Mary Magdalen Church, 73 Comerford Road, Brockley SE4 2BA