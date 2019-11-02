Aydin Altun charged for Tottenham hit-and-run

25-year-old Aydin Altun has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was mowed down by a vehicle in north London.

Altun, from Tottenham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm on Wednesday(31 October) and was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on Thursday(1 November).

He is in custody and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court today.

The incident took place on Tuesday (30 October) a police officer was hit by a car after it had been pulled over in an “intelligence led stop” in Tottenham.

The vehicle was stopped by armed police in White Hart Lane at about 11.30 am and struck the officer when it was driven off “at speed”, the Met said.

The injured officer was taken to a north London hospital where his condition was deemed not life-threatening. He has since been discharged.