Baby boy dies after falling from block of flats in Tottenham

An 18-month-old toddler has died after falling from a block of flats in north London.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Tottenham High Road in north London shortly before 10am yesterday morning.

The toddler was found in a ‘critical condition’ and rushed to a north London hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at around 11.40am.

Police have not yet said how tall the building the toddler fell from is, or from what storey he fell, as they continue their investigation.

A Met Police spokesman said: ‘Officers, the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade attended and found the baby boy in a critical condition.

‘The child, believed to be aged 18 months, was taken to a north London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11.39am.

‘Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.’

He said that no arrests have been made and officers are continuing to investigate.