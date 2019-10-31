Turkish sisters win gold medals at world championships

REPRESENTING England at the International Karate Union (IKU) European Championship in Fortaleza Brazil were the Biloglu sisters. The three sisters took the competition by storm as each of them taking their position on the podium more than once, holding the English flag high while wear gold medals around their necks.

The youngest of the three at just 7 years old is Firdaous Bilaloglu won the gold medal in the kumite 7 years and under blue belts and above and a gold medal in the kata 7 years and under blue belts.

10-year-old Nuran Bilaloglu, the middle of the sister won a gold medal in kumite girls 10 to 11 brown to black belts and one silver medal in kata girls 10 to 11 brown belts and above.

The eldest sister Reyhan Bilaloglu aged 12 won a gold medal in England team kumite girls 14 to 15 years old and another gold medal in girl’s team rotation girls 14 to 15 years old with her 2 teammates Rubi Wood and Connie Antoshko.

With 5 gold medals and 1 silver medal between them the girls showing their talent and training which they get Barnet UKA karate club by a former European and World champion.

Speaking about the girl’s achievement were their parents saying: “They were training very hard, they were preparing for the world championships for about a year in the dojo and at home too. I’m very proud of their achievements as I can see how much it means to them. They hopefully will carry on presenting England in the future and doing themselves, their club and their country proud.”