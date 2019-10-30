Londoners celebrated Turkey’s 96th anniversary of independence

A dinner and dance took place in London on Sunday 27 October celebrating Turkey’s 96th anniversary of independence organised by the Federation of Turkish Associations (FTA).

Journalists from Turkey Umit Zileli and artists Melissa Kentera participated as guest of honour at night bureaucrats, politicians, community representatives and members of the community.

Jale Özer, President of FTA, made the opening speech of the night, thanked the participants and the supporters and said: “The Turkish community in the UK today has a greater role than ever before. Ataturk’s principles and revolutions we have to represent England in the Regulation based Federation of Turkish Associations in the outside world as to improve the reputation of our motherland and the best of the contemporary and modern Republic of Turkey.” Adding: “This ensures that a secular, modern Republic of Turkey with our know-how we have gained knowledge of our country that we live in the United Kingdom, social, cultural and political fields could put contribution to work in…”

Melisa Kentel, one of the honoured guests of the night, took the floor. “We understand how important of independence is nowadays and unfortunately in these days when the gains of the republic are very deprived, it is our duty to protect this heritage until the end, because the republic was not established easily. There are thousands of heroism and thousands of sacrifice stories in every inch of our country.”

The program includes concerts by the London artists Özgür Canyurt, Ercüment İbrahim, Hüseyin Cemgünal, Dilek Altunkaş and the choir conductor Dilde Adalı. During the night, Azerbaijani artist Aysu Zencani performed on stage with Azerbaijani musicians.

