Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

1 hour önce
0 29 Bir dakikadan az

THE Turkish word “simit” has entered the Oxford English Dictionary, defined as a type of bread often coated with molasses and covered in sesame seeds, originating in Turkey.”

Widely known as “Turkish bagels” in the world, these skinny rings of sesame-seed-covered dough are a ubiquitous sight on streets across Turkey. You encounter them in piles behind glassed-in pushcarts in streets, sitting out with “krem peynir” (cream cheese).

Simit is generally served plain, or for breakfast with tea, fruit preserves, or cheese or ayran. Drinking tea with simit is traditional.

Traditionally, the dough is made of flour, water, yeast, and salt; then they’re dipped in water and “pekmez” (grape molasses) and rolled in sesame seeds before baking.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

9 September 2019
218

Vegans and vegetarians have higher risk of stroke

17 June 2019
261

NHS food review after 5 die from listeria outbreak

11 June 2019
262

KTGBI organised ‘Hello Summer’ picnic

23 November 2018
583

TfL to ban junk food Ads

Okumadan geçme

Close
Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin