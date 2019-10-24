Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

THE Turkish word “simit” has entered the Oxford English Dictionary, defined as a type of bread often coated with molasses and covered in sesame seeds, originating in Turkey.”

Widely known as “Turkish bagels” in the world, these skinny rings of sesame-seed-covered dough are a ubiquitous sight on streets across Turkey. You encounter them in piles behind glassed-in pushcarts in streets, sitting out with “krem peynir” (cream cheese).

Simit is generally served plain, or for breakfast with tea, fruit preserves, or cheese or ayran. Drinking tea with simit is traditional.

Traditionally, the dough is made of flour, water, yeast, and salt; then they’re dipped in water and “pekmez” (grape molasses) and rolled in sesame seeds before baking.