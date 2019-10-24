Suleymaniye Mosque Bazaar starts today

THE traditional Turkish street food fair organized by the UK Turkish Islamic Culture Center will offer delicious Anatolian dishes, desserts and beverages.

Today (Thursday, October 24) for 5 days Suleymaniye Mosque and Cultural Center will take place on the street. Organised with the efforts of volunteers and the bazaar will start on Thursday, October 24, the fair will end on October 28, Monday and will be open every day between 11.00 and 21.00.

The event, which allows our neighbouring British and other community members to taste Turkish hospitality and Anatolian flavors, is highly sought after. Ravioli, tantuni, pancakes, pies, lahmacun, other kinds of kebabs and homemade desserts with different flavors of Anatolia will be available for sale in the flavor along with a number sweets and beverages.

The organising the event made the following statement: “You are invited to our bazaar organised by Süleymaniye Mosque. There are seats and places where you can sit with your family. In this charity tent, they will be waiting for you, our kebab types, tantuni, lahmacun, desserts, künefe, ice cream and more. The bus numbers 243,149,242, Overground station Haggerston or Hoxton. Halal delicacies that you can eat with peace of mind are waiting for you. ”