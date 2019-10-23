ADPL opens its new office in St Pauls

ADPL LLP (Accounting Direct Plus) has opened its door in the heart of London, with their new office based in St Pauls, EC1

One of the leading accountancy firms ADPL LLP has been providing its expert service for over 25 years from its head office in Palmers Green, North London. Always expanding and growing ADPL LLP has not just been leaving a mark in the UK alone but also internationally, with offices based in Turkey and North Cyprus they have now added to the list with St Pauls, Central London.

Located at 16 St Martin’s Le Grand, St Pauls, London EC1A 4EN, ADPL is now working hard from the heart of the capital. Announcing the opening of their second office in London, ADPL said: “Our dedicated Accountants and Business Advisors will now be based in our new central London office where they can have meetings with clients and also help with general business enquiries. To book and arrange meetings contact 0208 886 9222, info@accountingdirectplus.com”.

You can also get to know the ADPL team at this year’s Business Show 2019 which is taking place on the 27th and 28th of November at Excel. Taking their place at the 42nd Business Show the ADPL team will be at the two-day free event, where you can visit them to learn more about their services. You can get your free ticket from the; britishbusinesshow.co.uk