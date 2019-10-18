Corbyn: Voter ID plans discriminate against ethnic minorities

PLANS to make all UK voters prove their identity will “disproportionately” discriminate against ethnic minorities, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The government outlined plans in the Queen’s speech on Monday to require people to bring photo ID to polling stations in order to vote.

Mr Corbyn claimed the move was an attempt to “suppress voters” and “rig” the next general election result. The government said the plans were “reasonable and proportionate”. Approved photographic ID would include passports and driving licences.

The proposals follow two trials which involved five areas in England during council elections last year and 10 areas in May this year. During the first trial, about 340 people were turned away from voting and did not return with ID, compared to about 750 people in the second trial. That represented less than 1% of eligible voters in both trials. Currently, only voters in Northern Ireland have to show photo ID before they can cast their vote.

Speaking at a rally on Monday, shortly after the Queen’s speech, Mr Corbyn said the plans were a “blatant attempt” by the Conservative Party to “deny people their democratic rights”.

He added: “The people that the Tories are trying to stop voting will be disproportionately from ethnic minority backgrounds, and they will disproportionately be working-class voters of all ethnicities.”