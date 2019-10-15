CTCA UK’s 2nd Awards Gala shined light on the communities stars

The Turkish Cypriot Community in Britain celebrated its achievements at the second awards gala held by the Turkish Cypriot Associations (CTCA UK) in Central London.

With 300 people attended the ceremony held at the Royal National Hotel on Saturday 12 October, among those where some of the most successful Turkish Cypriots of this year; Queen’s famous fashion designer Hussein Chalayan, Baroness Meral Hussein-Ece OBE, UK’s largest Turkish Cypriot company JJ Food Service’s CEO Mustafa Kiamil, actor Tamer Hassan.

This biennial event, organized by CTCA UK, aims to recognize, promote and reward the accomplishments of Turkish Cypriots operating in various fields such as arts, business, charity and society. The second is among the important guests attending the premiere this year; TRNC Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Taçoy, TRNC Ambassador to London Oya Tuncalı, TRNC London Consul General Buket Kop, Deputy Mayor of London Joanne McCartney and a number of Turkish Cypriot and Turkish speaking councillors from London were also present. The greetings and wishes of TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who could not attend the event, were also read overnight.

In her opening speech, CTCA UK President Leyla Kemal talked about the importance of the award ceremony saying: “We are proud to see that Turkish Cypriots living in England are integrated into the life here and at the same time protecting their own culture. They also achieve many successes in different branches. Our aim is to recognize these achievements and share them with our 320,000 people. ”

A total of 32 awards were given in 18 categories at the premiere sponsored by Turkish Bank and Cyprus Paradise. In the first part of the ceremony, the social achievements of individuals and associations were recognized. Aysın Yılmaz, a past president of the Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association in England and CTCA UK, and Türker Çakıcı, the President of the Hornsey Atatürk Turkish School, received emotions during their lifetime achievement award. In addition, the winners of the poetry competition organized by CTCA UK for the 100th anniversary of May 19 were also included.

In the second part, those who introduced Turkish Cypriot culture, language and Northern Cyprus in the past or present in the UK and those who have achieved professional success in their fields were awarded. Kelami Dedezade, the esteemed educator we lost last year and Necati Sayer, TRNC’s second ambassador in London, were given the Honorary Award. The result of the public vote for the best community activists was announced here, and the awards were presented to Councillor Ilkay İsa and Cemal Ezel, founder of Change Please.

In the third part, individuals and businesses that were exemplary with their outstanding achievements in the UK and /or internationally were included. For the first time this year, a non-Turkish Cypriot was also rewarded for his important contribution to the Turkish Cypriot heritage, Sir Don McCullin won this award with his photographs taken when the Cyprus Conflict broke out, especially with his work selected as the photograph of the year at the World Press Photo Awards in 1964.

