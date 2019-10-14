Bozca-Der to hold annual “Solidarity Night”

The Bozca-Der will be holding their annual “Solidarity Night” on Wednesday, October 16 at the Prince and Princess Wedding Hall.

Famous artists Ahmet İhvani and Suna Alan will perform at the event, with entertainment set to have everyone enjoying themselves into the night, good food, drinks and halay.

Bozca-Der, whose name is mentioned frequently with its intense and self-sacrificing works, grows generations that shed light on the future with its cultural and educational activities, it is a centre where community members share their joys and sorrows and seek solutions to their problems.

Bozca-Der aims to develop social and cultural relations among the citizens and aims to increase solidarity and has the biggest place among the fellow society’s activates in the UK.

According to estimates, approximately three thousand Bozhüyük and Camiliyurt villagers living in the UK, consisting of about 700 families. Bozhüyük, which was one of the most populated villages of Gürün District until 1940s, gave serious immigration in the following years and a significant part of its population settled in big cities such as İstanbul and İzmir. While many Bozhüyük people migrate to European countries, London is one of the cities where the expatriates of this village live the most.