Zehra Doğan draws Ceylan Önkol in London

EDITORIAL cartoonist Zehra Doğan painted Ceylan Önkol on the streets of London on the 10th anniversary of her death.

Ceylan Önkol lost her life in an explosion while she was pasturing sheep in the hamlet of Hambaz (Xambaz) in Şenlik (Sıpêni) village in the district of Lice in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakır. It was September 29, 2009 and Önkol was 14 years old.

Her deceased body was left there for six hours and the prosecutor went to the scene of the incident three days later for reasons of ‘life safety’.

Living in London, Kurdish journalist-painter Zehra Doğan did not forget Önkol. On the 10th anniversary of her death, she painted her picture on the walls of London. Doğan has also shared the video that was captured while she was painting the picture on Twitter. “To all children massacred with mortar shells”, Doğan has said in her message.