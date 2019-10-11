Two teenagers fatally stabbed in London

A teenager has been stabbed to death in the second fatal attack on London’s streets within five hours.

The first victim, a 15-year-old schoolboy, was attacked with a blade outside a busy shopping centre in Stratford, east London, on Thursday.

Friends rushed to his aid and paramedics were scrambled to the scene but the boy was pronounced dead shortly before 4pm.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old man was stabbed repeatedly in Brandon Estate in Camberwell, south-east London, shortly before 8.25pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9.10pm.

 

No arrests have been made in connection to either of the attacks.

A second teenager, also 15, was found suffering knife wounds near to the scene of the first fatal stabbing. He was rushed to hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said

A blue and white police forensic tent was set up in front of an entrance to the Stratford Shopping Centre, which appeared to have been closed by police.

Anyone who can assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7532/10OCT19 (for Camberwell) or CAD 4644/01OCT19 (for Stratford).

