Akile Işın wins art competition

HONORARY President of the British Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA) Mrs Akile Işın won an award for her hand-drawn artwork which was entered in Barnets Silver Week art competition.

Mrs Işın’s work was the winning entry and on Sunday 6 October at Barnet Copthall Leisure Centre afternoon teas was held where she was given her certificate by Mayor of Barnet Caroline Stock and deputy mayor Lachhya Bahudur Gurung.

Also support Mrs Işın was TWPA president Semahat Mustafa and committee member Havva Beyzade along with Hülya Şükrü, Osman Şükrü and Nevran Ali. The arternoon tea was held by Barnet council and the Barnet Seniors Association for a fun day of activities and information

.

Silver Sunday is a special day in the national calendar when everyone can come together to celebrate older people. Giving older people feel valued and are given new opportunities to get out of the house, keep their minds and bodies active, learn new skills, make new friends and connect with the communities and generations around them.