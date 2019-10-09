LAPS photo club started its third year

THE amateur and professional photographers living in London and people interested in photography came together and started the third year of a photography club.

The London Alternative Photography Society (LAPS) is a collection of people from many cultures and sectors. LAPS members gathered under the leadership of businessman Emrah Şahbaz, who is known for his interest in photography, meets on Thursday evening of each week.

In the meetings held at the Turkish and Kurdish Community Solidarity Center (Day-Mer), in addition to teaching theoretical knowledge about photography, professional photographers share their experiences. The door of the club is open to everyone.

The founder of the club, Emrah Şahbaz, spoke to Londra Gazete about the aims of the LAPS and the work is done so far. “We aim to bring together amateur and professional photographic enthusiasts at different levels in London. In the last two years, we had the opportunity to experience many different photography techniques, to organize photo trips, to make theoretical and practical training as well as to make interviews with masters in the field. The number of members continues to increase after the first two years, which have been quite fruitful. The door of our club is completely free and open to everyone. Those who wish to become a member of the LAPS can join us on Thursday evenings at Day-Mer’s address in Tottenham.”

LAPS members meet at 7.30 every Thursday evening at 22 Moorefield Road, London N17 6PY. If you are interested in photography and want to improve yourself, you can join LAPS. For further information please contact Emrah Şahbaz at 07879 653366.