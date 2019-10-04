Funeral ceremony held in London for İlker Kılıç

A funeral ceremony was held for İlker Kılıç at Palmers Green Mosque, North London on Friday 4 October at 10 am before he is flown to Cyprus, where his funeral will be taking place on Saturday 5 October.

A ceremony will be held at the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) headquarters in the capital at 11 am local time followed by the burial at Lefkosa Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Family, friends, councillors, association representatives and members of the community attended the ceremony, gathering together for Kılıç’s final journey in London.

A few words were given from CTP UK, Democracy Association, Turkish Cypriot Community Association and MP Bambos Charalambous.

His children also spoke of their father, thanking everyone who attended.