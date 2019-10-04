High street suffers worst September since 2011

High street shops had their worst September for eight years thanks to Brexit uncertainty, new figures suggest, and one key sector saw purchases at their lowest since the 2008 recession.

Other factors contributing to an in-store sales fall of 3.1 per cent, compared to a year prior and after an already weak 2.7 per cent drop, included plummeting footfall and closures of big-name chains.

It was the poorest September since 2011, according to BDO’s High Street Sales Tracker.

Weaker discretionary spending resulted in the lifestyle category suffering a 5.4 per cent drop, its worst performance since the height of the recession in November 2008.

September also saw the end of a stronger run for fashion as sales fell by 2 per cent, the first negative growth in three months for the category.

Footfall was down overall following the start of meteorological autumn, beginning with a decline of 2.5 per cent and culminating in a drop of 5.8 per cent as wet weather lashed the country. The downturn was worst for shopping centres, with 8 per cent smaller crowds in the last week of the month.

Shoppers were also reluctant to spend online, where sales growth came in well below the annual average and reached just 12.4 per cent.

High streets minister Jake Berry said: “Rapidly changing shopping habits are a challenge for high streets across the country.

“To support local retailers we’ve slashed business rates by one-third, bringing the total amount of business rate support to over £13bn since 2016.

“We’ve also invested £1bn through our Future High Streets Fund, and as part of our Open Doors Scheme we’re revamping vacant properties and providing free spaces for community groups in town centres to ensure our high streets are fit for the future.”