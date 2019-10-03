 ‘Stage’ to be screen in London

TURKISH Cypriot actor and film producer Sen Monro will be screening his new film ‘Stage’. Co-writing with Cary Webster the film was also produced with Donna Taylor and Michelle Orpe.

The film is based on the real-life story of a couple of Russ Bradford and Charlotte Allen’s separate struggles with Parkinson’s. Monro said, “It is a true story of two people who find love despite dealing with some serious issues in their lives as well as Parkinson’s Disease and Depression.”

Starring Noellen Comiskey and Gary Webster who have both played role in well know British TV programs such as Eastenders, Casualty, Doctors and more.

The screening will be taking place on Friday 18 October at the Courthouse Hotel in London.

