Dockless bike parking suspend in Hackney

LOCAL government association London Councils has published its proposed laws and asked all councils to respond with their thoughts by December.

It would give councils the power to prosecute operators who fail to make sure riders park in designated areas.

The announcement comes as Hackney Council confirms it has struck deals with two firms, Beryl and Uber’s Jump to operate in the borough for two years.

It had suspended all dockless bike parking in the borough while tendering took place in July, following complaints they were blocking the pavement and making it hard for people with mobility issues to get around.

A report ahead of a town hall meeting on Wednesday states: “The council fully supports the roll out of dockless bike schemes, which allows flexibility as to where bikes can be hired from and where they can be left.

“But this flexibility needs to be balanced with the needs of pedestrians using pavements and to ensure when they are parked, the bikes do not block pavements and make it hard for people, especially those with mobility impairments, to get around.”

“Boroughs have recognised this as a London-wide issue and have worked with London Councils, the existing joint committee representing all of London’s local highway authorities, to set in motion a way of better controlling where dockless bikes can be safely left.”

Hackney says it will ask the London Councils Transport and Environmental Committee (LCTEC) to consider whether enforcement should be taken against customers who dump the bikes outside of agreed spaces, as well as the operator.