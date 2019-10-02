Swab event to be held at TWPA for Talia Tosun

On May 7th Talia Tosun was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leaukimia(ALL) a blood cancer, and appeal started for the 24-year-old after she was told that she needs a bone marrow transplant due to chemotherapy being ineffective.

Unfortunately, her sister isn’t a match, nor is anybody currently on the Anthony Nolan donor register. Talia is of Turkish Cypriot descent and her best possible match would be from somebody of the same ethnicity.

Due to a lack of Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic (BAME) donors, Talia’s family and a friend have started a #SwabForTalia appeal to raise awareness and help get more diversify the register and to ensure Talia and others have a chance of getting lifesaving stem cells.

A swab event is being held next week on Wednesday 9th October at the Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA) to raise awareness and hopefully find a match for Talia.

All it takes is a simple swab to check if you could be a match, if you are aged between 16 to 30, in good health and are of Turkish Cypriot, Greek Cypriot, Turkish or Middle-Eastern descent living in the UK you could be a match for Talia.

If you fit these criteria you can attend the event or sign up to the Anthony Nolan register and you’ll be sent a swab pack in the post. Simply swab both inner cheeks and send back. If you’re a match, they’ll be in touch to verify whether you’re healthy and happy to proceed

It will be held at TWPA 4 Willoughby Road Hornsey N8 0HR on the 9th of October from 6-9 pm.