Aşure Lokma shared at the Pir Sultan Abdal Cultural Center

ON Sunday 29 September Pir Sultan Abdal Cultural Center organised their annual Aşure Lokma event.

Hundreds of their member gathered to remember the memory of those who lost their lives in Karbala between September 21 and October 3. With preparation starting the night before many of its members had been hard at work preparing the Aşure for the all-day event.

Starting on Sunday noon the program started with a minute of silence for the martyrs of Karbala and the martyrs of the world revolution. Nearly 300 people enjoyed the Aşure soup which was given out along with a number of refreshments were given to everyone that attended the event.