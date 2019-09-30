The Chancellor: “I don’t think anyone really knows” the cost of no-deal Brexit

The Chancellor says no-one “really knows” how much crashing out of the EU will cost the country – undermining repeated ministerial claims that the damage will be minimal and short-term.

Sajid Javid did not dispute his own watchdog’s warning of a £30bn a year hit, saying: “I’ve never pretended that if you leave without a deal it won’t be challenging.”

And he acknowledged the severe impact on businesses, “especially if you a trader with the EU”.

Speaking ahead of his Conservative conference speech, Mr Javid also condemned a call by a former Tory cabinet minister to publish the government’s Brexit proposals as a “ridiculous suggestion”.

The chancellor argued it would put the UK in “absolutely the worst negotiating position”, although ideas have been shared with the EU – and dismissed as insufficient to strike a fresh deal.
And he refused to reveal Boris Johnson’s plans for avoiding the legal commitment to seek a Brexit delay if no deal is passed by 19 October, while arguing: “It’s not about getting around the law.”
In July, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned a recession was on the cards after even a relatively benign no-deal Brexit, if it goes ahead on 31 October.

Government debt would rise over the next three years and the budget deficit would widen by around £30bn from 2020-21 onwards, its report said.

Asked if that forecast was “wrong”, Mr Javid – who has refused to publish any further projections – said his focus was on “our mitigation for no deal”.

And he argued all forecasts did not take into account emergency measures to rescue the economy, saying: “No-one really knows, because they couldn’t know, what the economic policy response would be.”

Mr Javid told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What I’m confident about is, with all those mitigations – whether it is the ports or elsewhere – that we will be able to deal with many of the disruptions around no-deal.”

On whether crashing out of the EU on Halloween is still possible, despite the Benn Act, he said: “Yes, it is. It’s not our preferred outcome, we are working incredibly hard to get a deal by 31 October and I absolutely believe that can still happen.

“But, if we do not manage to do that, we do still need to leave the EU on that date – we cannot have any more dither and delay and we will leave if we have to without a deal on October 31.”

