The Chancellor: “I don’t think anyone really knows” the cost of no-deal Brexit

The Chancellor says no-one “really knows” how much crashing out of the EU will cost the country – undermining repeated ministerial claims that the damage will be minimal and short-term.

Sajid Javid did not dispute his own watchdog’s warning of a £30bn a year hit, saying: “I’ve never pretended that if you leave without a deal it won’t be challenging.”

And he acknowledged the severe impact on businesses, “especially if you a trader with the EU”.

Speaking ahead of his Conservative conference speech, Mr Javid also condemned a call by a former Tory cabinet minister to publish the government’s Brexit proposals as a “ridiculous suggestion”.

The chancellor argued it would put the UK in “absolutely the worst negotiating position”, although ideas have been shared with the EU – and dismissed as insufficient to strike a fresh deal. And he refused to reveal Boris Johnson’s plans for avoiding the legal commitment to seek a Brexit delay if no deal is passed by 19 October, while arguing: “It’s not about getting around the law.”

In July, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned a recession was on the cards after even a relatively benign no-deal Brexit, if it goes ahead on 31 October.