4 teens arrested after police chase from Enfield to Loughton

Four teenagers have been arrested following a high-speed chase which ended with them being dragged from their car by armed police.

The car was being pursued by officers attempting to stop it in connection with a knife-point robbery on Friday.

Instead of pulling over, the suspects led them on a 10-mile chase across London – from Enfield to Loughton.

A police helicopter was scrambled and footage on social media showed the Audi ploughing into stationary traffic.

An armed officer used the butt of his rifle to smash the window before a colleague dragged the suspect from the car, the Press Association reported.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed two boys, aged 15, and two girls, aged 14, were arrested after the chase in ended in Langston Road.

Both boys were were arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking and driving away of a vehicle. One is being further questioned on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, while the other is being questioned on suspicion of robbery.

Both girls were arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and allowing themselves to be carried in a vehicle taken without consent.

All four remain in custody.